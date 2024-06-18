We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Documentary

Corpus Christi: Pelican’s Blood

Corpus Christi, Łowicz, Poland, 2024

Photo of Monika K. Adler Monika K. Adler18 June 2024
0 243

We follow a girl, early twenties, up a station platform; her blonde hair plaited, ringed by a garland of flowers. She checks her smartphone screen as she walks ahead, her heavy costume: living embroidery, alive with roses. Next to her, a young man in rounded glasses, the contemporary imagination of a 19th c intellectual.

Through the ruins of cabins and kiosks, and billboards promising justice and redemption, they’ve come to where the pelicans offer their blood; to gather with banners and tapestries, on carpets of flowers; a small girl stares, as each scene’s recorded, inscribed on the cluster of devices of those crowded around.

Participant of Corpus Christi, Łowicz, Poland, 30 May 2024
Participant of Corpus Christi, Łowicz, Poland, 30 May 2024
Participant of Corpus Christi, Łowicz, Poland, 30 May 2024
Participant of Corpus Christi, Łowicz, Poland, 30 May 2024
Participant of Corpus Christi, Łowicz, Poland, 30 May 2024
Participant of Corpus Christi, Łowicz, Poland, 30 May 2024
Participant of Corpus Christi, Łowicz, Poland, 30 May 2024
Participant of Corpus Christi, Łowicz, Poland, 30 May 2024
Tags
Photo of Monika K. Adler Monika K. Adler18 June 2024
0 243
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Monika K. Adler

Monika K. Adler

Monika K. Adler is photographer and film director known for her challenging and provocative photography and experimental films. Her works have shown in hundreds… More »

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Halfway

31 December 2015

Long-lasting Transition State

18 February 2022

COVID – Apogee of Artificial

9 May 2020

Transitions

2 April 2016
Check Also
Close
Back to top button
×
Close

Adblock Detected

We use advertisements to keep our website online.

Please whitelist our website
in your adblocking plugin