Commuter Motions – an experiential view of a commute

Author’s Name: Peter Ydeen

Year fo publication: 2024

Page Number: 128

Size: Limited Edition 10 x 13 inches, Soft Cover 8 1/2 x 11 inches

Cover Price: 5.99 USD (ebook) 30.00 USD (soft cover) 250.00 USD (limited edition)

ISBN: ebook 9798989241125 softcover 9798989241118 hardcover 9798989241101

Publisher: Easton Nights Incorporated Buy on Author Website 🔗

Commuter Motions is available in three formats: Softcover, Ebook, and a limited edition Hardcover. The provided link will give you one option for each to buy. For the softcover and ebook, if you search locally, the softcover is available to be printed on demand internationally, and the ebook is also available to download on Google Books, Apple Books, and many international ebook retailers. Prices vary by retailer.

Traveling from the industrial town of Easton, Pennsylvania, through sparsely populated western New Jersey, and into the cacophony of New York City, Commuter Motions is a photography series that develops from the experiential capture of an eighty-mile commute. By opposing the usual fixity of photography, the series attempts to capture the energy and movement of that commute using an almost Bergsonian approach, which, through time-lapse, builds images from segments of a continuous dynamic. These photographs are not about the specificity of a “decisive moment” but are more in line with the thoughts and theories of late 19th and early 20th-century artists, who were immersed in the concepts of perpetuity, fleeting moments, change, chance and dynamism. Time surfaces as a fourth verity, adding to Robert Adam’s three: geography, biography and metaphor. It is that fourth that which gives us not a moment in time, but instead, a cross-section of a continuum. The usually narrow focus of our memory is substituted with an accumulation of peripheral vision, which creates an image reflecting the gestalt of these movements, a gestalt we perceive and experience but do not visually remember. Through this unusual form of capture, Commuter Motions frames the labyrinth of oscillating movements of our highways, bridges, and cities into photographs that reflect the élan vital of our daily commute.