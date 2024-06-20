A new beginning. Birth of life

Serbia

In February 2022, people who disagreed with the country’s policies left Russia. They began to look for places for a new life. Many stopped in Serbia, which welcomed them hospitably. In my project “New Life” I tell the story of a young family living in Belgrade for more than two years. They found their new home here. As a logical continuation, a new person was born. This kid will have a good childhood in a good country. We can only wish that there would never be war in the lives of this and other children.