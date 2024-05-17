The Legacy of the Three Jin Dynasties

Shanxi is a typical loess plateau, with high terrain in the northeast and low terrain in the southwest. Shanxi has shown signs of human activity since ancient times and is one of the birthplaces of Chinese civilisation. Shanxi loess, loess mountains, loess Great Wall, loess villages, loess houses and so on. From here, we can see the loess sentiment and humanistic spirit of the people on the land of Shanxi, which has left a deep impression on me. I adopt the typological approach of the Hilaire-Becker’s to express what I see, but it is important to reflect its connotations, symbolism and some deeper aspects, especially when we come across specific objects, what kind of expression to capture them, what kind of expression to use, and then let them express themselves effectively. The most impressive thing about this trip to Datong, Shanxi is that there are monuments everywhere, especially in the countryside. However, it is very difficult to preserve these historical sites, which is why I took the photos of the Sanjin Dynasty.

July 2021, Datong, Shanxi – Zhumabao

July 2021, Datong, Shanxi – Zhumabao

July 2021, Guanglingbao, Datong, Shanxi

July 2021, Guanglingbao, Datong, Shanxi

July 2021, Guanglingbao, Datong, Shanxi

July 2021, Yinjiazhuang, Datong, Shanxi

July 2021, Datong, Shanxi – Zhumabao

July 2021, Great Wall of Li Erkou, Datong, Shanxi

In July 2021, the gate of an ancient village in Datong, Shanxi Province