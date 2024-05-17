We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
The Legacy of the Three Jin Dynasties

Liu Xuewen17 May 2024
China

Shanxi is a typical loess plateau, with high terrain in the northeast and low terrain in the southwest. Shanxi has shown signs of human activity since ancient times and is one of the birthplaces of Chinese civilisation. Shanxi loess, loess mountains, loess Great Wall, loess villages, loess houses and so on. From here, we can see the loess sentiment and humanistic spirit of the people on the land of Shanxi, which has left a deep impression on me. I adopt the typological approach of the Hilaire-Becker’s to express what I see, but it is important to reflect its connotations, symbolism and some deeper aspects, especially when we come across specific objects, what kind of expression to capture them, what kind of expression to use, and then let them express themselves effectively. The most impressive thing about this trip to Datong, Shanxi is that there are monuments everywhere, especially in the countryside. However, it is very difficult to preserve these historical sites, which is why I took the photos of the Sanjin Dynasty.

July 2021, Datong, Shanxi – Zhumabao
July 2021, Datong, Shanxi – Zhumabao
July 2021, Guanglingbao, Datong, Shanxi
July 2021, Guanglingbao, Datong, Shanxi
July 2021, Guanglingbao, Datong, Shanxi
July 2021, Yinjiazhuang, Datong, Shanxi
July 2021, Datong, Shanxi – Zhumabao
July 2021, Great Wall of Li Erkou, Datong, Shanxi
In July 2021, the gate of an ancient village in Datong, Shanxi Province
In July 2021, the gate of an ancient village in Datong, Shanxi Province
Photo of Liu Xuewen

Liu Xuewen

Personal Profile of Liu Xuewen (刘学文) Freelance photographer, independent curator. Graduated from Lu Xun Academy of Fine Arts in 1992. From May 2020 to… More »
