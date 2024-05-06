Sri Lanka Men and Women Workers of the sea and the beach

Location: Sri Lanka – Negombo Jaffna
We are on the beach of Negombo Sri Lanka, here every morning men and women go to the beach, where there are tons of fish brougthtby fishermen. The sea of Sri Lanka offers a good qantity of fish which is processed. Cleaning of the entrails, drying on jute sheets placed on the beach, saomeisa put in salty brine. The working conditions are precarious for a fee ofa few rupees.
Furthermore, from a health and hygiene point of point of view they do not guarantee safe products for food. Some photos were taken near the Jaffna lagoon in northern Sri Lanka Fishermen an those who process fish live in poverty.