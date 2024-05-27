We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Portrait of a girl with a cat in spring.

Photo of Mila Mokina-Khairullova Mila Mokina-Khairullova27 May 2024
19/05/2024
Yekaterinburg
Russian Federation

Cats love to look out the window. They are curious. And when the owner is nearby, they feel cared for.

“I don’t want to jump out of the window anymore. But running along the hallway is a good idea,”- the pet thinks.

A girl with a cat is a photo sketch of a small spring caring reality.

Another second and my photo lens could no longer catch this furry pet. The owner will carefully take him in her arms and the two of them will go home. The door slammed shut. The door slammed shut. The photo remains.

My immersion in photography began with the birth of my daughter. These were pictures for a family album. My daughter grew, and with it… More »

