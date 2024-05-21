We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Nature’s Serenity Admist Technological Giants

Photo of Ekaterina Soloveva Ekaterina Soloveva21 May 2024
17/05/2024
Mtskheta
Georgia

A horse grazes peacefully against the background of the hills, ignoring the tall communication structures that pierce the sky in the background. This scene presents a striking contrast, highlighting the clash between the tranquility of nature and the intrusion of human technology. The horse represents the simplicity and harmony of the natural world, while the communication towers symbolize human progress and interconnectedness. The balance between our modern achievements and the preservation of the untouched beauty of nature is very important.

Photo of Ekaterina Soloveva

Ekaterina Soloveva

I'm an art photographer. I took up photography as an adult. The range of my interests lies in such topics as memory, historical heritage… More »
