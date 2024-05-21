Funny little slightly disturbing daily nightmares

Today I don’t feel like being serious (but when ever..) so I have selected a series of images, from those taken in the last few months, with a vaguely absurd character: funny little everyday nightmares.

The cities, I speak in the plural because these photos were not all taken in Rome or Italy, are full of nooks, crannies, details or scenes that convey a slight sense of unreality, fragments of a mocking dream.

Beginning with the beady eyes proliferating in Rome on the fences of the endless works in progress for the next Jubilee 2025, and ending in the shop windows of Bilbao, where the taste for the horrid is best expressed in the sublime art of the hairstyle of certain mannequins, it is all a swarm of images that are at once ridiculous, alienating but also slightly disturbing, as befits any self-respecting nightmare.

Enjoy.

Spring 2024: the interloper. Rome, Via del Corso, April 12th 2024.

The strict eye of the dietician intimidates a fat Hoplite. Rome, Lungotevere Castello, January 30th 2024.

Chaos. Rome, Via della Croce, March 20th 2024.

The Eye peers menacingly into thin air, Rome, Piazza dei Cinquecento, February 22th 2024.

Macabre, guillotined. Bilbao, Calle de Bidebarrieta, April 2nd 2024.

Dog’s nightmare. Rome, Piazza Navona, March 28th 2024.

A nightmare worse than Big Brother’s eye and smile. Rome, Piazza dei Cinquecento, February 22th 2024.

The toilet comes alive: a mocking nightmare. Donostia-S. Sebastian, Zubieta Kalea, April 1st 2024.

Unmasking the man. Bilbao, Calle de Bidebarrieta, April 2nd 2024.