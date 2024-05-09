Fresh flowers on an old canvas

My grandmother would have turned 99 today. But she hasn’t been with us for 13 years. I remember how she wanted to live. Few people in this life really do not want to live, maybe when it is very bad and difficult for her. I still have her favorite tablecloth, which she liked to set on the table when guests came. Now this tablecloth has faded, it has become pale, rusty spots have appeared somewhere, small holes somewhere. I asked my daughter to help me.

We picked yellow tulips in the garden. We took a picture against the background of an old tablecloth. It turned out that against the old background, which speaks of the past, we left a new future, we left a new story on the last story.