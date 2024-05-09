We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
One Photo Story

Fresh flowers on an old canvas

Yellow tulips on the background of my grandmother

Photo of Urma Natali Urma Natali9 May 2024
0 101
03/05/2024
Cheboksary
Russian Federation

My grandmother would have turned 99 today. But she hasn’t been with us for 13 years. I remember how she wanted to live. Few people in this life really do not want to live, maybe when it is very bad and difficult for her. I still have her favorite tablecloth, which she liked to set on the table when guests came. Now this tablecloth has faded, it has become pale, rusty spots have appeared somewhere, small holes somewhere. I asked my daughter to help me.

We picked yellow tulips in the garden. We took a picture against the background of an old tablecloth. It turned out that against the old background, which speaks of the past, we left a new future, we left a new story on the last story.

Tags
Photo of Urma Natali Urma Natali9 May 2024
0 101
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Urma Natali

Urma Natali

I'm a mom of three beautiful kids. I work at the university. I love nature, music, poetry, photography. Mostly I take pictures of children,… More »
Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Cry me a river

23 June 2020

Screen

17 September 2021

Parents

10 July 2020

Within the virtual reality

22 January 2020
Check Also
Close
Back to top button
×
Close

Adblock Detected

We do not post commercial ads. We only promote our internal services.

Please whitelist our website and continue your journey with us…