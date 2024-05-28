Dead corners: places forgotten by God and men

Cities are full of the crowds of natives and tourists who frequent them and sometimes deface them, but if you look hard enough you will also find ravines, dead corners, silent places forgotten by God and man.
The protagonists of the work I am presenting here are some of these silent corners in cities, deserted and immobilised in an indefinite and alien time.
These places appear to me as a representation of the Dark Side of the Moon, the counterbalance to the limelight that covers our cities with deceptive sequins, but at the same time I wanted to render them with banal images, without strong features. Because if it is true that I would like to make these images a metaphor for a different and alternative time, this does not necessarily mean that this is better: the doubt remains.