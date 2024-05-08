We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Celebration in the city street in the time of Eid al-Fitr

Photo of Partha Kar Partha Kar8 May 2024
Location: India – Kolkata

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide because it marks the end of the month-long fasting[dawn-to-sunset]of Ramadan. In Kolkata, West Bengal it has no exception. Nakhoda Masjid is one of the largest Masjid in Kolkata, it is decorated with lights and other props in this occasion. Zakaria street near by is famous for delicious street foods and other things selling in this occasions. This place is usually famous for Sahri and Iftar food during Ramadan season. A variety of street foods and authentic Ramadan delicacies, like Kebabs, Haleems, beef bhuna, chhanp, various types of biscuits and breads, fried chickens, firni, dry fruits halwas [sweet dish] are also available. “Eid” is a joyous celebration traditionally lasting three days. People form different community came to this place and enjoying with food and light drinks like lassi etc. This street is also very popular to food bloggers and photographers.

The Zakaria street near Nakhoda Masjid, Kolkata at dusk on 10.04.2024.
The buyer interested to purchase fruit Halwas from the street food counter at Zakaria street, Kolkata on 10.04.2024.
People are surveying street foods at Zakaria street at dusk on 10.04.2024.
The Lassi shop keeper selling lassi to the customer at Zakaria street in afternoon on 10.04.2024.
The tandoori maker making tandoori for customers at Zakaria street in afternoon on 10.04.2024.
The firni maker selling firni at Zakaria street at evening on 10.04.2024.
The Islamic caps are selling near Nakhoda Masjid on 10.04.2024.
Photo of Partha Kar

Partha Kar

I have been fascinated by photography since my childhood. After completing diploma in photography, I started freelancing in Kolkata,based Bengali magazines and English dailies… More »
