We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Surrealism

The Fictional: London as Filmset

Photo of Monika K. Adler Monika K. Adler19 April 2024
0 510

In William Gibson’s novel, The Peripheral, parts of a depopulated future London transform into anachronistic recreations of the past for the benefit of tourists. Around them, despite a catastrophic collapse of society, the structures of embedded establishment persist; white stone edifices impervious to the re-ordering of reality. In our present, the ethical framework of the post-war order has become so degraded we experience multiple truths; weighted only by the effectiveness of competing influence operations. The series presents locations from the novel and its screen adaption, which exist now as the nexus of constitutional and monarchial power.

Monika K. Adler on film location, March 2024, St. James’s Square, London, UK
Piccadilly Circus, March 2024, London, UK
Landseer’s Lion, March 2024, Trafalgar Square, London, UK
Monika K. Adler on film location, March 2024, St. James’s Square, London, UK
Buildings on St. James’s Square, March 2024, London, UK
Lilly Whites, March 2024, Piccadilly Circus, London, UK
Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain, March 2024, Piccadilly Circus, London, UK
The Queen Alexandra Memorial, March 2024, London, UK
Aeon Rose, March 2024, Trafalgar Square, London, UK
Aeon Rose, March 2024, Trafalgar Square, London, UK
Tags
Photo of Monika K. Adler Monika K. Adler19 April 2024
0 510
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Monika K. Adler

Monika K. Adler

Monika K. Adler is photographer and film director known for her challenging and provocative photography and experimental films. Her works have shown in hundreds… More »
Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Stranger

4 October 2017

Unnoticed

7 June 2018

Arturo Soto | Circling the…

19 June 2015

I Am Always Here

9 March 2021
Back to top button
×
Close

Adblock Detected

We do not post commercial ads. We only promote our internal services.

Please whitelist our website and continue your journey with us…