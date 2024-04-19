The Fictional: London as Filmset

In William Gibson’s novel, The Peripheral, parts of a depopulated future London transform into anachronistic recreations of the past for the benefit of tourists. Around them, despite a catastrophic collapse of society, the structures of embedded establishment persist; white stone edifices impervious to the re-ordering of reality. In our present, the ethical framework of the post-war order has become so degraded we experience multiple truths; weighted only by the effectiveness of competing influence operations. The series presents locations from the novel and its screen adaption, which exist now as the nexus of constitutional and monarchial power.

Monika K. Adler on film location, March 2024, St. James’s Square, London, UK

Piccadilly Circus, March 2024, London, UK

Landseer’s Lion, March 2024, Trafalgar Square, London, UK

Buildings on St. James’s Square, March 2024, London, UK

Lilly Whites, March 2024, Piccadilly Circus, London, UK

Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain, March 2024, Piccadilly Circus, London, UK

The Queen Alexandra Memorial, March 2024, London, UK

Aeon Rose, March 2024, Trafalgar Square, London, UK