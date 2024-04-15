Slightly oversized characters, dwarves and ballerinas

From Balzac’s Comedie Humaine to today’s Streetphotography, passing through all the possible tranche de vie of Maupassant, Saltykov-Scedrin and so much realism, humanistic photography from Cartier Bresson to Vivian Mayer, and one could go on and on, one has never ceased to dwell on the abnormality of normality.

Crazy hearts. Napoli, Vico del Teatro Nuovo, February 25th 2024.

The grey cloak of an apparent usual everyday life frays and allows a glimpse of the paradox underlying the outsized characters that weave the plot of so much of the literature as of the photography of the last two centuries: comedy and tragedy ironically fading one into the other or vice versa.

Baroque and Suprematism. Rome, Via Monserrato, February 2nd 2024.

After such a solemn premise, in the face of so many predecessors and noble fathers, I can only go on to claim a few humble sneers and a good dose of understatement: the human figures that populate this series are small and casual, characters only slightly out of proportion, without shrieking or fussing, immersed without a care in the dazed and unconscious normality of our days.

Only a few incongruent details or oddities in the context in which they find themselves operating highlight their inconsistency.

Smile at the back. Rome, Via Cola di Rienzo, March 12th 2024.

The ancient columns of the village. Cori (LT), Temple of Hercules, February 18th 2024.

Suggestions to the photographer. Napoli, Via di S. Gregorio Armeno, February 25th 2024.

Cerberus with his hands in his pockets. Rome, Largo di Torre Argentina, March 12th 2024.

Dogs in church. Napoli, Via Santa Maria la Nova, February 25th 2024.

Globalisation: the mariachi sings for Orientals and Westerners. Rome, Borgo Pio, March 5th 2024.

Dwarfs and ballerinas. Rome, Piazza di Montecitorio, March 6th 2024.