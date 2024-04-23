We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
School in Zanzibar – Dreams and Reality

Photo of Artem Khazov Artem Khazov23 April 2024
09/02/2021

Zanzibar

Tanzania, the United Republic of

During one of my trips to Tanzania, I had the opportunity to conduct a brief interview with students at a school in Zanzibar. What struck me the most was that almost every one of them, when asked, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” answered, “A doctor, a soldier, or an athlete.”
There is nothing surprising about this – these are the most respected professions.

Unfortunately, despite a high percentage of children enrolled in school, around 70%, about 75% of those who enroll are filtered out after primary school.
This happens not only because children do not want to continue their education, but also because secondary school is fee-paying, and not every family can afford the expenses of their child’s education.

