Intimacy

Safe Haven or Childhood in the South of France

Photo of Elena Kuzin Elena Kuzin25 April 2024
Our family home is located in the heart of the French countryside. My three children grow up surrounded by nature. They have naturally acquired a love of the living beings that surround them and a respect for the environment in which they grow up. In this place they feel free and safe. Day after day, like a mother, nature teaches them lessons about life, love and resilience. I feel grateful for that and I hope that my children will continue to be its attentive listeners even when they leave this safe haven.

In bloom, home, France 2024
Son with a snail, home, France 2023
Rainy cloud, home, France 2024
Daughters, home, France 2024
Deer horns found during a walk, home, France 2024
Daughter chilling under trees, home, France 2024
The nicest neighbor ever, home, France 2023
Tree growing through the fence, home, France 2024
Kids at home, France 2024
Kids at home, France 2024
Photo of Elena Kuzin

Elena Kuzin

Elena is a photographer working at the intersection of art and documentary photography. Born in Crimea in a Russian-Ukrainian family, she lives and works… More »
