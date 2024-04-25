Safe Haven or Childhood in the South of France

Our family home is located in the heart of the French countryside. My three children grow up surrounded by nature. They have naturally acquired a love of the living beings that surround them and a respect for the environment in which they grow up. In this place they feel free and safe. Day after day, like a mother, nature teaches them lessons about life, love and resilience. I feel grateful for that and I hope that my children will continue to be its attentive listeners even when they leave this safe haven.

In bloom, home, France 2024

Son with a snail, home, France 2023

Rainy cloud, home, France 2024

Daughters, home, France 2024

Deer horns found during a walk, home, France 2024

Daughter chilling under trees, home, France 2024

The nicest neighbor ever, home, France 2023

Tree growing through the fence, home, France 2024

Kids at home, France 2024