The General Post office [GPO] Kolkata Celebrated it’s 250th anniversary

The General Post Office (GPO) Kolkata is celebrating its 250th anniversary this month. The postal system was introduced in Kolkata by Lord Warren Hastings, the former Governor General of India in 1774. This month, Kolkata GPO is celebrating its remarkable journey, highlighting its pivotal role in shaping the postal landscape of India. Kolkata GPO holds the distinction of being India’s first general post office. The General Post Office (GPO) is one of the most popular landmarks of Kolkata. In 1774 Calcutta GPO was established. The old GPO was relocated several times to various locations during the years 1774 to 1868 till the construction of the present GPO building, which was opened to the public on 2 October, 1868.

The site where the GPO is now located was actually the site of the first Fort William. The construction of the majestic structure started in 1864 and was completed in 1868. GPO is the central post office of Kolkata and the prime post office of West Bengal. The imposing structure of the Post Office has been designed by Walter B. Grenville in 1864. Walter B. Grenville served as the consulting architect to the Government of India from 1863 to 1868. The massive and structure of the Post Office is highly admired for its high domed roof, which raises over 220 feet and the towering Ionic-Corinthian pillars. The buildings white dome with a huge clock is supported by an octagonal base and 28 Corinthian pillars. In 1896, the grand clock, imported from the manufacturer of the famous Big Ben in London, was added to the GPO at the cost of Rs 7,000. A Postal Museum was also created in 1884, which displays an excellent collection of artefacts and stamps. The Philatelic Bureau is situated at the south western end of the building. A week-long celebration will commence from 14 March to 19 March 2024 in this occasion. The authorities are leaving no stone unturned to showcase the rich heritage and legacy of Kolkata GPO with a series of events such as postal and philatelic exhibitions on ‘Journey of Mails’, the release of a special cover on a boat, heritage walk and several cultural programs during this period.

The beautiful landscape of GPO near Laldighi, a tank of Dalhousie square area of the city is enlightened in this occasion, has been given a spectacular look with illumination in the evening.