The banner which the anti vaccine mandate went under Freedom Convoy

In March 2023 the first of The Public Order Emergency Commission's final report assessing the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concluded that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met the threshold for enacting unprecedented powers to end the "Freedom Convoy" protests and blockades.

A movement, called Freedom Convoy 2022 aka Operation BearHug stops for a rally of supporters at Trukkers Restaurant in Redcliff Alberta enroute to Ottawa Ontario to protest Vaccine mandates that require all truckers which cross the US/Canada border to be vaccinated and show documentation of vaccine status or quarantine for 14 days before resuming trucking. Freedom Convoy Protesters in Redcliff Alberta display a scroll that is to be signed by Canadians that disapprove of Covid 19 heath restrictions and presented in Ottawa, the convoys destination, the nations capital city. 2022-1-24

Testimony heard, social media played a key role in organizing the “Freedom Convoy” and connecting supporters across the country But, Justice Rouleau’s report also offers in-depth analysis into how this movement was shaped in some ways by social media misinformation.”Social media also allows hate speech, propaganda, conspiracy theories, and lies to spread farther, faster, and cheaper than ever before… False beliefs that COVID-19 vaccines manipulate DNA, social media feeds rife with homophobic or racist content, and inaccurate reporting of important events all featured in the evidence before me,” wrote Rouleau.

Protesters of the Freedom Convoy 2022 aka Operation BearHug stops for a rally of supporters at Trukkers Restaurant in Redcliff Alberta enroute to Ottawa Ontario to protest Vaccine mandates that require all truckers which cross the US/Canada border to be vaccinated and show documentation of vaccine status or quarantine for 14 days before resuming trucking. 2022-01-24

“The level of financial support provided to the Ottawa protest from people across Canada and around the world was significant. Protest organizers were clear that they were stunned by how successful they were in generating funds… However, as I have found, relatively little of this donated money ever reached the protesters. Most funds were blocked through steps taken by private entities and through court orders,” wrote Rouleau. In the Justices analysis of the federal government’s decision-making, Rouleau notes that while “drastic,” the move to invoke the Emergencies Act is “not a dictatorial one.” With all things considered, cabinet had credible and compelling information to support the belief that the definition of a threat to the security of Canada was met, he added “The fact that protesters could be at once both the victims and perpetrators of misinformation simply shows how pernicious misinformation is in modern society.”

A family displays their support for the Truckers 2022-01-24

A movement, called Freedom Convoy 2022 is framed by the nations flag. 2022-01-24.

There was a large presence of MAGA supporters amongst the Freedom Convoy by protesters. 2022-01-24

CHAT TV a local Medicine Hat media outlet covered the vaccine mandate protest and were one of the few that wore masks amongst the unmasked crowd. 2022-01-24

A pair of truckers join in the protests one of which is wearing the stars and stripes of the United States. 2022-01-24

Flags that take aim at the Canadian Prime Minsiter Justin Trudeau are on display. 2022-01-24

One of the trucks displaying its solidarity with the anti vaccine mandates. 2022-01-24