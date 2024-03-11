Somewhere else

I started this project to tell a story of the city I lived in for 7 years, the city I loved, I miss, I can never come back to. My memories do not fade with time, but get more and more prominent and painful. Just like my feelings towards the city which become more and more complicated.
The project offers the spectator to think if it is at all possible for one to return to a place he knew well and loved truly, but then abandoned with regrets. Is there such a place in reality? Or does it exist only in one’s mind? Is it still a spot on a map, or is it already one’s idea of the paradise lost? Does the city created of nostalgia and regrets have something in common with the real city?