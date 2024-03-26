We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Photo Exhibition

Silence, Julien Magre

Silence
Photographs by Julien Magre

Winner of the Prix Niépce 2022, Julien Magre has exhibited En Vie at the Bibliothèque nationale de France (Dec 2022 – March 2023), at Paris Photo 2022, at the Jeu de Paume / Tours (June – October 2023), at Galerie DITYVON – Université d’Angers (January – March 2024) and finally in Lyon at the gallery with his latest series Plumes shown in Toulouse at the Musée des arts précieux Paul-Dupuy (May-November 2023).

Dates: OPENING THURSDAY APRIL 11 FROM 6 TO 9 PM in the presence of Julien Magre, EXHIBITION April 12 to July 20, 2024
VenueGalerie Le Réverbère, Lyon, France

Galerie Le Reverbere

Since 1981, Le Réverbère stands up with stubbornness for contemporary photography and itsvarious expressions, with a keen, demanding and uncompromising outlook inherited from its… More »
