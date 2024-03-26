Silence, Julien Magre

Silence

Photographs by Julien Magre

Winner of the Prix Niépce 2022, Julien Magre has exhibited En Vie at the Bibliothèque nationale de France (Dec 2022 – March 2023), at Paris Photo 2022, at the Jeu de Paume / Tours (June – October 2023), at Galerie DITYVON – Université d’Angers (January – March 2024) and finally in Lyon at the gallery with his latest series Plumes shown in Toulouse at the Musée des arts précieux Paul-Dupuy (May-November 2023).

©Julien Magre

Photo Exhibition: Silence, Photographs by Julien Magre

Dates: OPENING THURSDAY APRIL 11 FROM 6 TO 9 PM in the presence of Julien Magre, EXHIBITION April 12 to July 20, 2024

Venue: Galerie Le Réverbère, Lyon, France