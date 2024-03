04/01/2024

It is a common feature in the city street of Kolkata that a man make painting on the pavement of roadside or a street corner. They are all self taught artists and used minimum accessories to make a painting. But the idea some times are very good. Look at this painter make painting of God Shiva and Jesus Christ on a same canvas. This artist used chalk and charcoal as medium. As such he conveyed a message that all religion are same. They used to earn money in this way.