Holi, a colourful celebration of Life

People celebrated Holi festival with colour at Radharani temple of Vrindavan ,Uttar Pradesh, India

12.03.2022

Holi is a vibrant and colorful festival that is celebrated across India, and Vrindavan is one of the most popular destinations for this festival. Vrindavan is a small town located in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, and it is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna, who is a popular deity in Hindu mythology.

People celebrated Holi festival with colour at Radharani temple of Vrindavan ,Uttar Pradesh, India.

12.03.2022

The festival of Holi is typically celebrated in March, on the day of the full moon, and it marks the arrival of spring. The festival is known for its colorful celebrations, where people throw colored powders and water at each other, dance to music, and enjoy traditional sweets and delicacies.

Unique Lathmar Holi celebrated at Barsana village of Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, India.

11.03.2022

In Vrindavan, the celebrations for Holi start weeks in advance, with the town being decorated with colorful lights and decorations. The temples in Vrindavan are also adorned with flowers and lights, and people gather to sing devotional songs and offer prayers to Lord Krishna.

People celebrated Holi festival with colour at Radharani temple of Vrindavan ,Uttar Pradesh, India.

12.03.2022

On the day of Holi, people wake up early in the morning and start playing with colors. The streets of Vrindavan are filled with people of all ages, dancing and singing to the beat of drums and music. The atmosphere is electric, with people drenched in colors and water, spreading joy and happiness everywhere.

Celebration dance by women and men at Barsana village of Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, India.

11.03.2022

The celebrations of Holi in Vrindavan are not just limited to one day, as the festivities continue for several days, with different parts of the town hosting various events and activities. The festival of Holi is a time of joy and togetherness, where people come together to celebrate the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil.

People celebrated Holi festival with colour at Radharani temple of Vrindavan ,Uttar Pradesh, India

12.03.2022

Unique stick playing by women with one man is a part of celebration at Gokul village of Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, India.

17.03.2019

People celebrated Holi festival with coloured powder and water at Radharani temple of Vrindavan ,Uttar Pradesh, India.

12.03.2022

People celebrated Holi festival with colour at Radharani temple of Vrindavan ,Uttar Pradesh, India.

16.03.2019