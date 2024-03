08/03/2024

Maha Shivaratri, or Shiva Night, is a Hindu festival honoring the god Shiva. According to one of the most popular legends, Shivaratri marks the night of Shiva and Parvati’s wedding. There’s a version that suggests on this night, Shiva performed Tandava—the dance of creation, preservation, and destruction. During this day-night observance, Hindu believers make important wishes. In the photo, a girl whispers her wish into the ear of the bull deity Nandi, believed to convey it to Shiva.