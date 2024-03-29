Helping the Healing, physiotherapy in a public hospital in South Africa

Helping the healing, the physiotherapy department of Grey’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa plays a part of a multidisciplinary healthcare in the care of both hospitalised and outpatients in this health facility. Grey’s Hospital is is a public tertiary health facility of the South African department of health. The hospital serves the greater western area of the KwaZulu-Natal province on the eastern seaboard of South Africa.

Smilie faces are reflected back to a patient who is independent and back on her feet again. Mar. 2024, Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

These physiotherapists are integral to the health promotion, acute care and rehabilitation of the patients coming through the doors of this vast hospital. Physiotherapists are trained to intervene in a way that improves patient outcomes across the many departments of Grey’s Hospital with minimal costs thus improving the effectiveness of the state health system.

A child born with deformed feet gains strength and mobility again. Mar. 2024, Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

Grey’s Hospital bares some the burden of patient cases that DoH regional and district hospitals refer to them. This means that these physiotherapists treat the results of physical assault, burns, diabetes, congenital disorders, gunshot wounds, strokes and the likes. Thus these physiotherapists go through all the wards in this health facility to come alongside a wide range of cases in the process of helping the healing process of Grey’s Hospital. The author acknowledges the written work of Farhana Karachi, Rik Gosselink and Susan Hanekom in the writing of this overview of the work of physiotherapists at Grey’s Hospital. 22, 23, Feb. 2024, Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa.

A child waits for a ball to roll towards her, play exercise is a fundamental part of physiotherapy. Mar. 2024, Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

Anatomical posters greet outpatients waiting to be seen by the staff of the physiotherapy department at Grey’s Hospital. Mar. 2024, Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

A physiotherapist discussing prognosis with a patient who is about to be discharged. Mar. 2024, Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

A physiotherapist helps a patient with her first steps after a long bed rest. Mar. 2024, Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

The hands of a physiotherapist and patient, often it is just the will power of the patient that gets them onto their feet again. Mar. 2024, Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

Screens afford privacy to a pre teen girl going through post abdominal surgery exercises. Mar. 2024, Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

A physiotherapist looks through the ward bed lists for patients who will need physiotherapy care while in the hospital. Mar. 2024, Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.