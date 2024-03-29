Helping the Healing, physiotherapy in a public hospital in South Africa

Helping the healing, the physiotherapy department of Grey’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa plays a part of a multidisciplinary healthcare in the care of both hospitalised and outpatients in this health facility. Grey’s Hospital is is a public tertiary health facility of the South African department of health. The hospital serves the greater western area of the KwaZulu-Natal province on the eastern seaboard of South Africa.
These physiotherapists are integral to the health promotion, acute care and rehabilitation of the patients coming through the doors of this vast hospital. Physiotherapists are trained to intervene in a way that improves patient outcomes across the many departments of Grey’s Hospital with minimal costs thus improving the effectiveness of the state health system.
Grey’s Hospital bares some the burden of patient cases that DoH regional and district hospitals refer to them. This means that these physiotherapists treat the results of physical assault, burns, diabetes, congenital disorders, gunshot wounds, strokes and the likes. Thus these physiotherapists go through all the wards in this health facility to come alongside a wide range of cases in the process of helping the healing process of Grey’s Hospital. The author acknowledges the written work of Farhana Karachi, Rik Gosselink and Susan Hanekom in the writing of this overview of the work of physiotherapists at Grey’s Hospital. 22, 23, Feb. 2024, Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa.