Call for artists | Al-Tiba9 Art Magazine Issue16

Al-Tiba9 Art Magazine is an internationally established publication that showcases experimental contemporary art through a diversity of mediums in Digital Arts, photography, painting, architecture, sculpture & installations, Film & Video Art, fashion design, interior design, and performance.

Al-Tiba9 Art Magazine features selected artists, architects, and designers from around the globe with a high focus on contemporary art and those holding a detailed vision of the future. This upcoming edition will count up to 116 curated pages of artworks, biographies, statements, and interviews with the highest level artists working with a vast range of different mediums in digital arts, photography, painting, architecture, sculpture & installations, film & video art, fashion, interior design, and performance.

After being included in the most important art events, art fairs, exhibitions, and museums, the Al-Tiba9 magazine became a unique space for artists and designers to freely express their artistic vision and – in effect – become the original media themselves. The selected artists will also benefit from international exposure thanks to our cultural partners, such as one of the most influential Contemporary Art fairs in the world, ARCOmadrid, and ARCOlisboa. In addition, the magazine will be showcased as a limited edition ArtBook in ArtsLibris Barcelona at the MACBA Contemporary Art Museum of Barcelona, and distributed worldwide. In addition, they will be engaged with our readers and followers every day through our social media, website, print, and digital issues.

NOTES:

• Edition: July 2024.

• ISSUE16 is 100% curated editorial content. No commercial Ads published.

• Selected artists get featured in the magazine with up to 6 pages in both print and digital versions.

• Selected artists benefit from international exposure in the artist book fairs in Barcelona, Madrid, and Lisbon.

• All selected artists will be promoted on our website and newsletters.

• Al-Tiba9 Magazine showcases up to 116 high-level designed pages, printed in high museum quality paper.

• Al-Tiba9 Magazine is distributed worldwide and available for purchase on our online store.

ELIGIBILITY:

– Artists are welcome to submit their work. All techniques are welcome.

– Artists from all countries are welcome to submit.

– Artists featured in past Issues can submit new works.

HOW TO APPLY:

Visit the open call page and submit your application