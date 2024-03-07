About light and shadow: a set of images

Light and shadow chase each other, contradict but complement each other: one could not exist without the relationship with the other.
Sometimes light, artificial or natural, makes the details of an image clear, but shadow lurks to add depth and ambiguity; at other times, darkness blurs everything into a dark greyness, and it is a blade of light or a contrast that breaks the uniformity and gives prominence to the contours, perhaps reduced to a silhouette, of things and people.
Or the reciprocal play between shadow and light can result in the multiplication of a thousand intermediate tones between absolute white and deep black: extremes and their contrast cannot be ignored, but only the poor in spirit think that this exhausts every possible interpretation of reality.
Shadows and light, nuances and contrasts, themes of great aesthetic or metaphorical significance, which I however prefer to treat with a certain levity in the images of this work.
E’ vero Lucilla, le sfumature sono quasi tutto!
Grazie e a presto
Fifty degrees of grey among white and black what a suggestion!