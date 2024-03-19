We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Stories

A letter to Lillian Bassman

Photo of Maria Tulupova Maria Tulupova19 March 2024
0 122

Dear Lillian
Thank you for your photos.

I wish I could be your friend. We’ve never known each other. We are in different epochs. Nevertheless I can have you as a tutor and encourager thought the times.
You sang of the femininity. It was fragile and airy. You brought elegance and grace to the fashion photography. You sought to “free photography from gravity” and created incredible images for your time.
I like your abstract impressionism. I mean it is hard not to love.

I’d like to follow your style but a bit in my own way. You’ve been always faithful to black and white. You were convinced that color destroyed the mystery that was so important in both women and photography. I put some color to my pictures. You took skinny models. I took quite a common girl.
It’s out of question I can’t be as great as you are. But I’m trying to put some your atmosphere to my work. The process is nice. It’s like if I had met you and talked to you.

It’s so great to have the opportunity to touch you through your photos.

Bye.
Your great fan.

My best model, Valentina/ 10.2023
Tags
Photo of Maria Tulupova Maria Tulupova19 March 2024
0 122
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Maria Tulupova

Maria Tulupova

I have dipped my toe into different kinds of photography: portrait, conceptual, baby and kids, family one. I paticipated in Family Photography Exhibition in… More »
Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Camomile I

4 July 2020

Andrei

14 May 2020

Electric kids

12 October 2020

Freedom journey

24 August 2020
Check Also
Close
Back to top button
×
Close

Adblock Detected

We do not post commercial ads.
We only promote our internal services.
Please whitelist our website and continue your journey with us…