The great human shape of Istanbul

This is a report from a short visit of mine to Istanbul in January, 2023. These ten images could look as a typical collection of touristic images. In fact, as always, my eyes are more attracted by people than by monuments, and I really hope that this peculiarity will shine through my photos.
The city, by the way, with its history, its variety and its light is absolutely superb for a photographer, and the common temper that Italians share with other mediterranean people makes us feel at home down there.