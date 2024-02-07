We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Documentary

The great human shape of Istanbul

Photo of Ruggero Passeri Ruggero Passeri7 February 2024
0 293

This is a report from a short visit of mine to Istanbul in January, 2023. These ten images could look as a typical collection of touristic images. In fact, as always, my eyes are more attracted by people than by monuments, and I really hope that this peculiarity will shine through my photos.

Blue Mosque, with light bewilderment..( 3/1/2023)

The city, by the way, with its history, its variety and its light is absolutely superb for a photographer, and the common temper that Italians share with other mediterranean people makes us feel at home down there.

Topkapi, unusual view (3/1/2023)
Night encounter in Sultanhamet (3/1/2023)
Balat neighbours (4/1/2023)
Cats, cats, cats.. (4/1/2023)
Icecreams nocturne.(4/1/2023)
cats and wigs (both very common there)(5/1/2023)
Soap bubbles…(5/1/2023)
Shadows of poetry, Karakoy.(5/1/2023)
The tired boy, Misir Carsisi (spices market)(5/1/2023)
Tags
Photo of Ruggero Passeri

Ruggero Passeri

I was born in Rome in 1950. Self-taught photographer, I begun to use a camera when I was 13. I exhibited my photos for… More »
