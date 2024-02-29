The exuberant Carnival of Basel 2024

The Carnival of Basel is a vibrant cultural festival Switzerland, known as Basler Fasnacht. It features parades, music, costumes, and traditional masked characters. It occurs annually, starting on the Monday after Ash Wednesday. It lasts for exactly 72 hours, ending on Thursday morning. The processions of the Cortege (french for parade) are not only a visual and auditory spectacle but also a showcase of creativity. Several groups of people bring their chosen themes to life through costumes and the iconic masks.

Carnival of Basel, February 2024