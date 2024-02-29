We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Documentary

The exuberant Carnival of Basel 2024

Photo of Oliver Stegmann Oliver Stegmann29 February 2024
0 102

The Carnival of Basel is a vibrant cultural festival Switzerland, known as Basler Fasnacht. It features parades, music, costumes, and traditional masked characters. It occurs annually, starting on the Monday after Ash Wednesday. It lasts for exactly 72 hours, ending on Thursday morning. The processions of the Cortege (french for parade) are not only a visual and auditory spectacle but also a showcase of creativity. Several groups of people bring their chosen themes to life through costumes and the iconic masks.

Carnival of Basel, February 2024
Tags
Photo of Oliver Stegmann Oliver Stegmann29 February 2024
0 102
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Oliver Stegmann

Oliver Stegmann

Born in 1970 in Basel, Switzerland. Black and White Documentary and Street Photography. Participated in various workshops of well-known photographers such as Mary Ellen… More »
Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

MANIFESTO! – An Alternative History…

14 October 2014

Confoederatio Helvetica Mea

5 September 2014

SITUATIONS #20 – #22: Formats

4 November 2015

Carnival Warriors

1 July 2016
Advertisement
Back to top button
×