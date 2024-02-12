The adventurer, Professor Jean Malaurie

Jean Malaurie was an explorer and founder of the famous Terre Humaine collection, inaugurated with his book “Les Derniers Rois de Thulé”, published by Plon, who died on February 5, 2024 at his home in Dieppe.

He was a French ethno-historian, geographer specialized in geomorphology and writer. He was director of studies at the École des hautes études en sciences sociales.

Professor Jean Malaurie, photographed at his home in Paris in September 2012.