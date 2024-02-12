We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
The adventurer, Professor Jean Malaurie

Photo of Virginie Terrasse Virginie Terrasse12 February 2024
05/09/2012
Paris
France

Jean Malaurie was an explorer and founder of the famous Terre Humaine collection, inaugurated with his book “Les Derniers Rois de Thulé”, published by Plon, who died on February 5, 2024 at his home in Dieppe.

He was a French ethno-historian, geographer specialized in geomorphology and writer. He was director of studies at the École des hautes études en sciences sociales.

Professor Jean Malaurie, photographed at his home in Paris in September 2012.

“A portrait is a serious act. It’s a ‘seizure’ of the other. And there’s a quasi-religious gravity among the people during these transactions. There is a visible difference between shots taken with or without the tacit agreement of the man, landscape or object photographed. What makes a photograph valuable is the accepted ‘communion’ between photographer and photographed.”

Hummocks : relief de mémoire : tome 1, Nord-Groenland, Arctique central canadien / Jean Malaurie. – Plon, 1999. – (Terre Humaine Collection)

Tags
Photo of Virginie Terrasse

Virginie Terrasse

Born in 1976, lives in Paris. Self-educated, she becomes freelance photographer in 2002. Her personal work document the relation between human being and its… More »
