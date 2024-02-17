Shifting Waves – Tale of Climate migrants in Chittagong

My ongoing project “Shifting Waves” focuses on the critical social justice issues affecting the coastal regions of my home city Chittagong, in relation to climate change, the influx of climate migrants from other parts of Bangladesh, and unplanned urbanization, industrialization and how these issues are interacting with each other in the overall socio- economic aspects of my home city.
Bangladesh is badly facing a lack of decentralization of resources, this is why the capital city of Dhaka is over flooded with the population boom. Now my home city, Chittagong, is also being flooded with huge waves of migrants; especially climate migrants, as this is the only major seaport city of Bangladesh and thus Chittagong is the second most important economic hub after the capital city of Dhaka. Moreover, in Dhaka, competition for livelihood is pretty high, and the cost of living is significantly higher than in Chittagong. For these reasons, a huge number of climate migrants are choosing Chittagong over the capital city of Dhaka in search of livelihood and shelter.
But Chittagong city itself is hugely challenged by climate change issues as a coastal seaport, and this city is also burdened by unplanned urbanization and rapid industrialization. For my project, I have chosen Chittagong city not just because this is my home city but because this city’s transformation story is dynamic and allows us to understand the relation among climate justice, migration, and urbanization very precisely in the context of a developing country like Bangladesh, which is also one of the frontline countries of climate change threats.
According to a NASA report of 2017, Chittagong is one of the 293 major port cities in the world that may go under the water within the next 100 years because of rising sea levels. Moreover, erratic rainfall is badly disturbing the livelihoods of the local fishermen.
Communities of Chittagong, who are dependent upon fishing as their family tradition. Because of erratic rainfall, the local fishing community is also losing its scope of livelihood as the availability of fish is dependent upon the rainfall pattern. The incoming climate migrant population is making the situation more complex as the scope of the livelihood is shrinking both for the locals and the climate migrants. Thus, both traditional fishing communities and climate migrants are being forced to find alternative livelihoods, such as working as laborers in the industrial zones.
Being one of the fastest growing cities of South Asia, Chittagong is rapidly urbanizing and industrializing, but in a very unplanned manner, which is posing more risks towards the management of climate vulnerable local and migrant communities.
My most important relationship with the topic is that I belong to the vulnerable society that is being built upon the tension between the local community and the climate migrants. As a photographer and journalist, I always believed in reporting from the community and reporting for the sake of the community, thus, the issue of climate migration, the changing socio-economic landscape due to climate change, and climate migration in my city are important stories to tell from my stance.
My goal is not just to facilitate my own local community through my story and activism, but my overall goal is to motivate both my local community and the climate migrant community to take collective and cooperative actions towards resilience and mitigation and to raise their collective voice towards planned industrialization & urbanization, so that there would be less threat towards the worsening of the climate situations in my home city.