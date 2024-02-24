We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Selling puppies in Bac Ha Sunday fair

Photo of Hieu Tran Hieu Tran24 February 2024
18/02/2024
Bac Ha, Lao Cai
Viet Nam

Bac Ha Sunday fair is the biggest and the most interesting one in the North West area of Vietnam. People of H’mong, Dao, Tai… from neighborhood villages gather here every Sunday to exchange their local products. In the past time, they used to walk and ride horse to the fair from the Saturday night. The H’mong puppies are one of the most sought after. Many travelers from other regions as well as from the countries also cross a long way to take part in the different activities of the fair. In the photo, the H’mong women are offering their puppies to a traveler.

Tags
Photo of Hieu Tran

Hieu Tran

