Selling puppies in Bac Ha Sunday fair

Bac Ha, Lao Cai

Bac Ha Sunday fair is the biggest and the most interesting one in the North West area of Vietnam. People of H’mong, Dao, Tai… from neighborhood villages gather here every Sunday to exchange their local products. In the past time, they used to walk and ride horse to the fair from the Saturday night. The H’mong puppies are one of the most sought after. Many travelers from other regions as well as from the countries also cross a long way to take part in the different activities of the fair. In the photo, the H’mong women are offering their puppies to a traveler.