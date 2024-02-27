On February 24, 2024, marks the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian community in the city of Nuremberg gathered in the city center to remind the world that the war continues. Ukraine is resisting Russian aggression at the cost of many lives. Some politicians still attempt to appease the aggressor, negotiate, hoping to sacrifice Ukraine, hand it over to be torn apart by Russia, and that Russia will be pacified so they can continue drinking coffee and eating pastries. It’s time to take off the rose-colored glasses!

Appeasement politics are irresponsible and only provoke the aggressor to attack other countries, as the aggressor perceives indecision as weakness. This means that if you demonstrate weakness, you can’t be counted on, and anything can be done to you. Appeasement politics always lead to new conflicts and wars. Hoping that everything will somehow calm down and stop, that the war can be frozen, is a dangerous infantilism that will turn against you. A frozen war is a gift to the aggressor; they will have time to prepare better and attack again.

Ukraine needs airplanes, heavy weaponry, ammunition to stop and defeat the evil in the form of Russia; otherwise, the evil will spread further. The military aid currently provided to Ukraine is insufficient and is delivered too late. Right now, the Ukrainian army holds the front line with courage, but courage alone is not enough; resources are needed. While politicians make beautiful and loud statements, real people are dying. Actions must follow words; otherwise, these words are worthless. Freedom and democracy need to be defended; they are not guaranteed.

Meanwhile, the world watches indifferently, waiting for further developments, as if it’s a reality show or a football match. It’s evident that those who wait and do nothing have simply lost touch with reality. Solidarity is needed, real, not just declared, or else each country will be devoured in turn, and your neighbor will just watch as you are consumed, not helping you. That’s what disunity can lead to.

If the front in Ukraine does not hold and collapses due to insufficient weaponry, you and your children will be next. Perhaps my words may seem too harsh or unlikely to some, well… I just wish you never see war and never hear bomb explosions on the streets of your cities. The choice is yours.

