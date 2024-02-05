SeaLand

Outface

shapes,

formations

of the sea

land

and the sky.

Colors and light

in a hug.

The seas of poets,

words

unexpectedly.

Land of the people

cursed

poor land

plowed with sweat,

good earth you of the world.

The image strong

I sink into its depths

in its truth.

A subjective one

impression

looking for interpretation.

To exist after.

Fantasy and reality.

In a unique union.

Sea deep

narrow,

wide,

you become a welcoming land,

on your rocks

flowers are growing.

The sky

it falls on you

he is firmly held as by a ship’s rope.

Reflection

representation.