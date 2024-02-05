We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
SeaLand

Photo of Antonis Giakoumakis Antonis Giakoumakis5 February 2024
©Antonis Giakoumakis

SeaLand

Outface
shapes,
formations
of the sea
land
and the sky.
Colors and light
in a hug.

The seas of poets,
words
unexpectedly.
Land of the people
cursed
poor land
plowed with sweat,
good earth you of the world.

The image strong
I sink into its depths
in its truth.
A subjective one
impression
looking for interpretation.
To exist after.
Fantasy and reality.

In a unique union.

Sea deep
narrow,
wide,
you become a welcoming land,
on your rocks
flowers are growing.
The sky
it falls on you
he is firmly held as by a ship’s rope.
Reflection
representation.

©Antonis Giakoumakis

In a unique union.

Endless land
your mountains are like waves,
your trees bent
they touch you
You let the sea caress you
to calm you down.
The earth in an unexpected intrusion
in her bay,
to take from her saltiness
to become delicious.

In a unique union.

I look around,
I stare
from above.
They look blurry to me.
My eyes would water,
Yes, from the cold?
or from the fog?
From the pure silence it is!
This morning rime unites earth,
sea
and sky.

In a unique union.

I am approaching the sea
i smell.
I step on the ground
eavesdrop.
I see the sky
i’m lost
I imagine people
around me,
i’m not alone anymore

In a unique union.

Photo of Antonis Giakoumakis

Antonis Giakoumakis

I was born and raised in Chania, Crete. Now I live in Athens. I deal with photography (I would say systematically) since 2012, since… More »
