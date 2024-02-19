Rearrangement of the sea on a turist beach

We have been on the beach of Hua Hin Thailand. For a few days various trees have fallen and they are added to others in the past. For a long time homes and hotels were built and if that wasn’t e enough even dividing walls between the sea and hypothetical properties when the sea rapresents a unique force with the neighboring lands, this situation procedes the rise of the seas, but currently the sea taking parts of land with its natural force, plants are first victimis. Will see later the natural force.