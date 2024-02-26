“Life Out of Balance”, a perfect description of our current state of affairs

The Hopi word for “life out of balance” is Koyaanisqatsi. This was a film directed by Godfrey Reggio and released in late 2004 (created between 1975 and 1982). I was immediately enthralled by the imagery and music (by Phillip Glass).
I feel that “Life Out of Balance” is a perfect description of our current state of affairs, both environmental and political. Humanity has grown apart from nature and I strive to show that with my photo montages. I hope to provoke my viewers to raise questions and come to their own conclusions.
The Hopi word for “life out of balance” is Koyaanisqatsi. This was a film directed by Godfrey Reggio and released in late 2004 (created between 1975 and 1982). I was immediately enthralled by the imagery and music (by Phillip Glass).