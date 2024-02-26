“Life Out of Balance”, a perfect description of our current state of affairs

The Hopi word for “life out of balance” is Koyaanisqatsi. This was a film directed by Godfrey Reggio and released in late 2004 (created between 1975 and 1982). I was immediately enthralled by the imagery and music (by Phillip Glass).

I feel that “Life Out of Balance” is a perfect description of our current state of affairs, both environmental and political. Humanity has grown apart from nature and I strive to show that with my photo montages. I hope to provoke my viewers to raise questions and come to their own conclusions.

California Unbalanced, February 2024, California

Imparity, February 2024, Illinois

Instability, February 2024, New Mexico

Sandia Equipoise, February 2024, New Mexico

Taos Unbalanced, February 2024, Taos NM