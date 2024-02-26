We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Climate

“Life Out of Balance”, a perfect description of our current state of affairs

Photo of Ellen Jantzen Ellen Jantzen26 February 2024
0 176

The Hopi word for “life out of balance” is Koyaanisqatsi. This was a film directed by Godfrey Reggio and released in late 2004 (created between 1975 and 1982). I was immediately enthralled by the imagery and music (by Phillip Glass).
I feel that “Life Out of Balance” is a perfect description of our current state of affairs, both environmental and political. Humanity has grown apart from nature and I strive to show that with my photo montages. I hope to provoke my viewers to raise questions and come to their own conclusions.

California Unbalanced, February 2024, California
Imparity, February 2024, Illinois
Instability, February 2024, New Mexico
Sandia Equipoise, February 2024, New Mexico
Taos Unbalanced, February 2024, Taos NM
Variance Blue, February 2024, New Mexico
Tags
Photo of Ellen Jantzen Ellen Jantzen26 February 2024
0 176
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Ellen Jantzen

Ellen Jantzen

Artist creating photo montages.
Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Workshop with Phillip Toledano |…

21 March 2017

Sea Sketches

15 December 2016

Two Must Go Places in…

30 January 2024

Who Knows of the Wilted…

17 April 2017
Advertisement
Back to top button
×