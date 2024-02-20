Leaves (from image 6723, details)

The series that I present is called “Leaves (from image 6723)”, and is part of the “Leaves” project. The images were taken from a single photograph, a picture of a tree I took on a day of strong wind, which made its branches and leaves move.

I reworked photography with digital graphics programs, focusing on some details, cut out and enlarged, which take on a life of their own once detached from the context. I try to highlight details that are otherwise lost in the image as a whole.

In this series I don’t care about the final images representing the initial subject; what I try to achieve are images that have shapes and colors I might like.

Leaves (from image 6723, version 1.1.1.7), Venice, 03/02/2024

Leaves (from image 6723, version 1.5.1.3), Venice, 03/02/2024

Leaves (from image 6723, version 1.2.1.7), Venice, 03/02/2024

Leaves (from image 6723, version 1.6.1.2), Venice, 03/02/2024

Leaves (from image 6723, version 1.5.1.4), Venice, 03/02/2024