Destroyed bridge as a tourist site

Photo of Nasta Yakavitskaya Nasta Yakavitskaya27 February 2024
25/02/2024
Matara
Sri Lanka

The bridge constructed in Matara in 2008 replaced one lost to the devastating 2004 tsunami. Tragically, due to neglect, it succumbed to disrepair and collapsed in 2022. However, what emerged from its ruins was unexpected—a transformation from functional structure to a captivating tourist attraction. The remnants of the bridge now harmoniously blend with the beach landscape, creating a picturesque scene that draws visitors eager to capture its beauty through photographs. This unforeseen turn of events underscores the resilience of communities, showcasing their ability to find silver linings even amidst adversity.

