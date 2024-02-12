Beast Within – Khlong Toei Market in Bangkok

Located along Rama IV Road, not far from the expatriate enclave of Sukhumvit but very different in terms of the glitz and glamour of the neighbouring district, the Khlong Toei Market is considered the largest wholesale market for fresh food products.
An endless maze of tunnels and alleys where stalls follow one after the other and fresh products, such as meat and fish, are slaughtered instantly. This is the reason why some sectors of the market look rather bloody and “raw”.
The name Khlong Toei (Channel of the Pandanus Trees) is inspired by the intense fragrance of the pandanus leaves, widely used to flavour Thai sweets and to freshen the air.
However, nowadays, in September 2022, the canal on which the market stands looks very different. The canal’s waters are murky and smelly, partly due to the market’s scraps being poured into it.
In January 2010, CNN listed it as one of the most authentic markets in Bangkok and a place to avoid when hung over. Although the Khlong Toei Market is a little glamorous, it forces one to open one’s eyes and experience Thai authenticity.
The Beast Within project aims to explore this market aspect: visual openness and Thai authenticity without prejudice and a moral filter.
But at the same time, it aspires to a search for authenticity of this place while also offering a cue for self-criticism on the dimension and ethics of a global food requirement.