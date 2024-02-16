We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
A surprising novel, The Great Season

Photo of Paolo Ruggiero Paolo Ruggiero16 February 2024
A novel in which many pages are crossed by reflections on photography, a book in which photography is one of the protagonists.

The Master’s degree finally obtained marks the end of Livio’s university season, but Bologna seems to want to hold him back, more generous than ever of parties and night adventures.
The first job contract is followed by a transfer, a feverish period in Paris and, after an interruption, the departure for a secluded island in the Cyclades.
Urban nights experienced with some girlfriends dictate the rhythm of the story, alternating with the memories and the search for the cause of a flight accident in which Livio lost his father, a pilot.
Together with girls, the protagonists of the novel are the places, narrated through a clean writing and clear, almost photographic perspectives: Bologna, the Adriatic Coast, Paris and “K”, the tiny island in the Aegean where Livio is again pervaded by an exciting confidence in the future, in a new Great Season.

