The Roma Princesses, by Manuela Federl

This captivating exhibition, available throughout January 2024, unveils a collection of twenty poignant photographs from the series ‘The Roma Princesses.’

Dive into the heart of ‘The Roma Princesses’ narrative, where a tale unfolds in the Roma ghetto, a princess ensnared by society’s racism and discrimination within the slums. A courageous prince endeavors to liberate her from the clutches of poverty, aspiring to bestow the world at her feet a dream shared by many girls in Roma settlements.

© Manuela Federl

Embark on a visual journey centered around the protagonist of this poignant tale, residing in Trebišov, one of Slovakia’s largest Roma ghettos. Witness the daily struggles of approximately 7,000 residents navigating precarious conditions in makeshift barracks and dilapidated tenements, lacking basic amenities like sewage systems, showers, toilets, and kitchens. Trebišov, nestled in eastern Slovakia, is among 800 settlements cataloged in the 2019 Atlas of Roma Communities.

Slovakia is home to around 450,000 Roma, constituting the largest minority at approximately ten percent. Despite their significance, Roma children face educational challenges, with 2/3 attending schools exclusively for Roma, as revealed in a 2022 European Union study. The protagonist in our fairy tale attends an all-Roma school, where Romani, the language of the Roma, echoes within the settlement. Hindered by the absence of kindergartens, these children often start school with limited proficiency in Slovak, enrolling in specialized schools exclusive to the Roma community. The curriculum spanning nine years mirrors that of Slovak children in four years, making progression to secondary education nearly unattainable.

© Manuela Federl

Discrimination and limited access to education perpetuate a cycle of poverty among young Roma, with 48 percent facing unemployment, confined to sporadic day labor jobs. This grim reality, coupled with the absence of regular routines and the lack of hope for improvement, fosters a challenging existence. Many succumb to hopelessness, leading to alcohol or drug addiction. Sadly, no European population group endures more inhumane conditions, with Roma facing a life expectancy ten years shorter than their Slovak counterparts.

In the heart of the Trebišov Roma ghetto, the bitter truth unfolds—most princesses lack a high school diploma, become mothers before adulthood, remain tethered to the settlement, and grapple with survival throughout their lives.

Online Photo Exhibition: The Roma Princesses, by Manuela Federl

Dates: January 1- 31, 2024

Online Exhibition URL → all-about-photo.com