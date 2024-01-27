We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Intimacy

The Pilgrimage: A Psychogeography of Loss

Photo of Monika K. Adler Monika K. Adler27 January 2024
Our beloved dog, Misza, passed away on November 14, 2023. The same day, in 1905, that Rasputin first met Tsar Nicholas II of Russia and changed the destiny of Europe forever. She was with us for nearly fourteen years.

Portrait of Misza, 2023, Hafren Forest, Llanidloes, Wales

Our sadness and emptiness led to unresolvable existential questions, and a reflection on our own underlying fear of entropy.

How to say goodbye and give her back to eternity without fear of forgetting? Death is the state of being where that person exists only in the minds of those left behind.

Empty bedroom, December 2023, Greenwich, London, UK

In the waning days of winter, we made a pilgrimage, carrying a white porcelain urn with a pattern of blue forget-me-nots imprinted upon it. Inside, the remains of our beautiful dog. Our last trip together, to Portmeirion: Clough Williams-Ellis’s Baroque fantasy made real in painted domes and towers. And there, as we looked out from the observatory tower, over the windswept estuary, we said goodbye, and so did she, disappearing over the sand, into the wind.

Aeon Rose, December 2023, Lewisham, London, UK
The pilgrimage in the memory of friend, December 2023, Portmeirion, Wales
Aeon Rose, December 2023, Portmeirion, Wales
The pilgrimage in the memory of friend, December 2023, Portmeirion, Wales
The pilgrimage in the memory of friend, December 2023, Portmeirion, Wales
Aeon Rose, December 2023, Portmeirion, Wales
The pilgrimage in the memory of friend, December 2023, Portmeirion, Wales
Monika K. Adler, December 2023, Portmeirion, Wales
