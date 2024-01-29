The colorful lady in many time and space in Hanoi, Saigon (Vietnam)

Author Andersen (Denmark) wrote the fairy tale “Who, What, Where”, while in Vietnam there is a very popular proverb “The robe does not make the monk”.
The figure in the photo is Ph.D Ha Thanh Van, a researcher in the intersections and transformations of various cultures. She breaks free from the mold of a typical researcher by adopting unconventional clothing and playfully posing in public places, even in serious settings. Her outfits and accessories sometimes harmonize, and at other times contrast with the context in terms of colors, meanings, or dressing norms. She aims to bring joy to herself and inspire those around her, especially after the world has endured much pain and loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Looking at her calm expression, sometimes hidden behind dark glasses, viewers become curious and question the true identity of a person always concealed beneath different attires, like layers of external shells. Does fashion hold any significance in reinforcing or diminishing faith and the value of life? Or does it merely blind people in a consumerist society?
A series of questions are raised, ultimately circling back to eternal human inquiries, yet each person has a different interpretation: Who are we, where do we come from, where are we heading, and what is the true essence of humanity? Fashion icon Yves Saint Laurent once said, “Over the years, I have come to understand that the importance of an outfit lies in the woman who will wear it”. Perhaps her choice of attire in public places and cultural venues is her way of expressing her life’s message and honoring cultural diversity.