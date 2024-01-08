Istanbul, “the meeting point of the world”, this is the welcome of the flight attendant when you are arriving at Istanbul. And the people of Istanbul is the evidence of this affirmation.
In the streets of Istanbul you can see women wearing black burqa and women wearing mini skirts; you can hear the call of muezzin in the streets and listen rock music in bar and pubs.
You can see advertising billboards showing girls wearing bikinis, just a few meters from a mosque.
This is Istanbul at the eyes of the tourists… but in the “true life”? At this question can answer only the Turkish people.