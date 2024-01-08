We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Documentary

People of Istanbul

Photo of Andrea Giubelli Andrea Giubelli8 January 2024
Istanbul, “the meeting point of the world”, this is the welcome of the flight attendant when you are arriving at Istanbul. And the people of Istanbul is the evidence of this affirmation.
In the streets of Istanbul you can see women wearing black burqa and women wearing mini skirts; you can hear the call of muezzin in the streets and listen rock music in bar and pubs.

You can see advertising billboards showing girls wearing bikinis, just a few meters from a mosque.
This is Istanbul at the eyes of the tourists… but in the “true life”? At this question can answer only the Turkish people.

Istanbul, Turkiye – December 2023. In the bazaar.
Istanbul, Turkiye – December 2023. Egyptian shop assistant in a jewelry store.
Istanbul, Turkiye – December 2023. Preparation of typical food.
Istanbul, Turkiye – December 2023. Typical street food restaurant.
Istanbul, Turkiye – December 2023. Women near the Blue Mosque.
Istanbul, Turkiye – December 2023. People on the Galata Bridge, near the New Mosque.
Istanbul, Turkiye – December 2023. A young woman wearing burqa.
Istanbul, Turkiye – December 2023. People near the harbor.
Istanbul, Turkiye – December 2023. In the street, in the Balat district.
Istanbul, Turkiye – December 2023. A leather craftsman drinking his tea after the work.
Photo of Andrea Giubelli

Andrea Giubelli

I’m an italian amateur photographer. I have collaborated with Innovation Norway, Trimaran (France) and some images of my trips were published in several web… More »
