New Year’s miracles

Photo of Mila Mokina-Khairullova Mila Mokina-Khairullova4 January 2024
28/12/2023
Yekaterinburg
Russian Federation

New Year is a wonderful time filled with love and faith in miracles. Children feel this like no one else. Every little heart lights up the New Year and Christmas time with joy, wish fulfillment and fun. Only children can have a bright and interesting holiday, decorate the Christmas tree, make a wish, and maintain all the spontaneity and importance. New Year’s gifts, decorations, and fairy-tale characters create holiday magic. This is a great way to express creativity and imagination. Filling yourself with happiness, faith, goodness and light from within is the warmest thing that stays with us for the rest of our lives.

Photo of Mila Mokina-Khairullova

Mila Mokina-Khairullova

My immersion in photography began with the birth of my daughter. These were pictures for a family album. My daughter grew, and with it… More »
