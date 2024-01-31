Geometries of Silence, exploring landscape, architecture, matter

“Geometries of Silence” is a project initiated during an artist residency in Museu da Luz (Mourão, Portugal) in 2017. The landscape in this region is replete with simple shapes. Configurations that vibrate with an ancestral force that goes beyond the physical. It was in this region that these images started gaining their roots and a solid body.

Afterward, the author felt the need to continue investigating this growing body of work indefinitely and make it a project exploring landscape, architecture, matter, and the overall human need for control, organization, and manipulation of its surroundings. There is no set deadline for the completion of this project.