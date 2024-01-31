We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Documentary

Geometries of Silence, exploring landscape, architecture, matter

Photo of Nuno Moreira Nuno Moreira31 January 2024
0 106

“Geometries of Silence” is a project initiated during an artist residency in Museu da Luz (Mourão, Portugal) in 2017. The landscape in this region is replete with simple shapes. Configurations that vibrate with an ancestral force that goes beyond the physical. It was in this region that these images started gaining their roots and a solid body.

Afterward, the author felt the need to continue investigating this growing body of work indefinitely and make it a project exploring landscape, architecture, matter, and the overall human need for control, organization, and manipulation of its surroundings. There is no set deadline for the completion of this project.

Tags
Photo of Nuno Moreira Nuno Moreira31 January 2024
0 106
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Nuno Moreira

Nuno Moreira

Nuno Moreira (1982), photographer and art director from Lisbon. His projects take the form of photography, design, photo-montage and installation. He has exhibited solo… More »
Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Between tradition and modernity

14 June 2020

Lumen prints of flowers

4 June 2021

Saint Stephen feast in Ousilhão

29 July 2019

The photo essay about PERIOD

27 January 2016
Advertisement
Check Also
Close
Back to top button