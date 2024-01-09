We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Foul language

Photo of Bahyt Dzhaparova Bahyt Dzhaparova9 January 2024
0 135
02/01/2024
Chelyabinsk region, Verkhneuralsky district, Novozerny village
Russian Federation

My grandma Lisa is 86 years old, she is always positive, energetic and inserts bright swear words into her speech.

Grandma turns a deaf ear to other people’s opinions; she lives the way she wants. She is raising two grandchildren, teaching them to enjoy life and be real to themselves, to be who they want to be, and not who others want them to be.

This really inspires me. I can’t do that yet. But every day I remember her words: “Everything depends on ourselves” and I learn. I’m learning to be myself.

Photo of Bahyt Dzhaparova

Bahyt Dzhaparova

