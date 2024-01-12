Discover the magic of Comacchio: a calm journey along its canals

Over the centuries, the work of nature and that of humans have intertwined, creating an urban landscape with surreal characteristics, where water remains the primary element. The canals of Comacchio seem enchanted, especially at dusk, when the waters of its canals shimmer with silver.

The surrounding salt pans offer breathtaking natural scenery, while towers and ancient watchtowers enrich with history every corner of the city. In winter, as night falls, getting lost in the small labyrinthine streets of this Emilian town takes you back in time. And it rejuvenates the soul…

04-01-2024, Comacchio

