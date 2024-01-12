We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Intimacy

Discover the magic of Comacchio: a calm journey along its canals

Photo of Gianluca John Attanasio Gianluca John Attanasio12 January 2024
Over the centuries, the work of nature and that of humans have intertwined, creating an urban landscape with surreal characteristics, where water remains the primary element. The canals of Comacchio seem enchanted, especially at dusk, when the waters of its canals shimmer with silver.

The surrounding salt pans offer breathtaking natural scenery, while towers and ancient watchtowers enrich with history every corner of the city. In winter, as night falls, getting lost in the small labyrinthine streets of this Emilian town takes you back in time. And it rejuvenates the soul…

04-01-2024, Comacchio
Photo of Gianluca John Attanasio

Gianluca John Attanasio

I am a composer, photographer, journalist and writer. I create music being inspired by “images in action” or by memories emerging from old, forgotten… More »
