Chora, a village of Amorgos island , Aegean sea

Photo of Stefanos Chronis Stefanos Chronis Follow on X 10 January 2024
Amorgos is a beautiful island that is a nine-hour journey from Athens by ferry. Chora, the capital of Amorgos, is a medieval village located 400 meters above the sea and is surrounded by windmills. The houses are traditionally whitewashed, a unique feature of the island. The streets are very narrow, and it feels like you are walking in town from another era.

Tried to make a different portrait of the village less touristic and more lonely, less fancy and more quiet, less sunlight and more personal, less crowdie and more in a meditation sense, less sea views and more narrow corridors.

Photo of Stefanos Chronis

Stefanos Chronis

Work as a mathematician in a public school. I am an amateur photographer. Like to express myself through photography. I believe photography can be… More »
