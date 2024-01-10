Chora, a village of Amorgos island , Aegean sea

Amorgos is a beautiful island that is a nine-hour journey from Athens by ferry. Chora, the capital of Amorgos, is a medieval village located 400 meters above the sea and is surrounded by windmills. The houses are traditionally whitewashed, a unique feature of the island. The streets are very narrow, and it feels like you are walking in town from another era.

It is a very distinctive place. It is a great example of a beautiful entry to a world of discovery.

If you have a mental image of the Cyclades, that fabulous group of Greek islands in the centre of the Aegean Sea, it entails labyrinthine villages of cubic houses with whitewashed walls and blue-painted doors and windows, domed churches white or blue, narrow lanes and distant views of blue seas.

Such images are the result of more than half a century’s worth of advertising, of layers of cliché. Amorgos Chora is a contributor to such cliché.

Tried to make a different portrait of the village less touristic and more lonely, less fancy and more quiet, less sunlight and more personal, less crowdie and more in a meditation sense, less sea views and more narrow corridors.

