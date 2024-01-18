Autumn night, interlude

Most of the photos that make up this work were taken in the late afternoon of 15 November 2023.
In those hours I was walking around Rome, it was not yet cold but darkness had fallen, daylight saving time had already been restored, and there was a melancholic, autumnal atmosphere.
The City was not yet sporting its Christmas livery of blazing lights against the blackness of the sky or the buildings, but it had already shed the warm hues of late summer dusk: a moment of suspension, a pause before the incipient night.
With the images of that evening, and a few others taken in the days immediately preceding or following, I have tried to render the sensation of this interlude between fall and winter, this ephemeral time between evening and night in which nothing happens, or rather in which people and things, even when they do something, seem to wait for an event, an external happening that interrupts the spell.