We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
One Photo Story

What’s happen on the planet

Photo of Urma Natali Urma Natali15 December 2023
0 784

08/12/2023

Cheboksary

Russian Federation

I shot this still life, I rarely shoot on such a topic. I was motivated by what is happening on the planet our EARTH. These cataclysms, wars, terrible events. All this leads humanity to destruction. And if it weren’t for faith, we wouldn’t have the strength to live on and dream. We see the Light, and hope gives us everything we need to get through this difficult time.

In my still life, I used an old dry flower root, which symbolizes our planet with all the events. I placed a lily flower at the very top of this root. I think that there is a meaning for every person, everyone draws hope from something that gives them the strength to live and believe.

Tags
Photo of Urma Natali Urma Natali15 December 2023
0 784
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Urma Natali

Urma Natali

I'm a mom of three beautiful kids. I work at the university. I love nature, music, poetry, photography. Mostly I take pictures of children,… More »
Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

The Roundel. Photo story about…

3 August 2021

Self-portrait with daughter

23 July 2021

Calm. Norilsk, a city at…

15 April 2021

The Thread

27 February 2020
Advertisement
Check Also
Close
Back to top button