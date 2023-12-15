What’s happen on the planet

Cheboksary

Russian Federation

I shot this still life, I rarely shoot on such a topic. I was motivated by what is happening on the planet our EARTH. These cataclysms, wars, terrible events. All this leads humanity to destruction. And if it weren’t for faith, we wouldn’t have the strength to live on and dream. We see the Light, and hope gives us everything we need to get through this difficult time.

In my still life, I used an old dry flower root, which symbolizes our planet with all the events. I placed a lily flower at the very top of this root. I think that there is a meaning for every person, everyone draws hope from something that gives them the strength to live and believe.